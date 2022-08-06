Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $207.68. 2,758,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.