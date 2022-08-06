Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Avient Price Performance
AVNT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 424,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Avient Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.
Institutional Trading of Avient
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avient by 266.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Featured Stories
