Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AVNT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 424,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avient by 266.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

