Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Insider Mohamed Lazzouni Purchases 5,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) insider Mohamed Lazzouni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,950.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohamed Lazzouni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mohamed Lazzouni purchased 5,000 shares of Aware stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00.

Aware Price Performance

Aware stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Aware, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

