Axis DeFi Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $112,452.82 and approximately $15,051.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

