Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Axonics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axonics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

