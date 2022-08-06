AXPR (AXPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, AXPR has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $41,639.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

