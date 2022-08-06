AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

AZEK Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 1,970,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on AZEK in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

About AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.