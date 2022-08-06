Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

ETR BOSS opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.84). The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

