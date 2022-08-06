Baby Doge Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $158.41 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $158.41 million and $3.89 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00623537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
