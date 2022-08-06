Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BALY traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01. Bally’s has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
