Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

