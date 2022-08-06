Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.
Banco Santander Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.