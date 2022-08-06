Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.69% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.33. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

