Banco Santander S.A. Buys 8,089 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

Bank of America stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

