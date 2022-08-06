Banco Santander S.A. Buys 880 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 46.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.