Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

