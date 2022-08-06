Banco Santander S.A. Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 14.2% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,141,000. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

