Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILF opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

