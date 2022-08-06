Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.