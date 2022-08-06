Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 29,508 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

