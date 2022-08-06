Banco Santander S.A. Sells 56,265 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,265 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

AA stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

