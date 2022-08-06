Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Cap of $65.04 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00007968 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.04 million and approximately $17.01 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067694 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.