Bango (LON:BGO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on the stock.
Bango Price Performance
Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.34. The company has a market capitalization of £138.00 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. Bango has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
About Bango
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.