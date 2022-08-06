Bango (LON:BGO) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.34. The company has a market capitalization of £138.00 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. Bango has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

