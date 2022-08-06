Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

