Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.25

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.