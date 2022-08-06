Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

