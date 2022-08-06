Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

