Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HSY opened at $227.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

