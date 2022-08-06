Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.32 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

