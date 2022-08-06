Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Li Auto by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,363.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

