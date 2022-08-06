Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $20.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,097,000 after purchasing an additional 116,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOG stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

