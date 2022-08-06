Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $165.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

