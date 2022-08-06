Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

CAH stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

