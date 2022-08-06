Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

