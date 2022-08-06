Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 60,859 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,859 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,639 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

