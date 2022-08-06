Bao Finance (BAO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,311.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $26,311.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 216.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00624685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

