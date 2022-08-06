Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $123,877,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 102.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after acquiring an additional 945,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 940.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 825,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $39,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.