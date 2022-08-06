BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Earnings Results

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.67 EPS.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 183,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 119,615 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

