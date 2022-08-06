BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Cormark lowered their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE to a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.54.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.72 on Friday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$61.42 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$58.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.41%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

