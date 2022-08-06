BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Hits $119,554.52

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $119,554.52 and $10.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067174 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

