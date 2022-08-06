Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.95 and its 200-day moving average is $419.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

