Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,232 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.71. 4,847,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

