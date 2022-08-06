Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $207.68. 2,758,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.13.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

