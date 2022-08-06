Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 72,209 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

