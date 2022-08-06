Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New $9.09 Million Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,767,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PPA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $80.00.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
