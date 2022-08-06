Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New $9.09 Million Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,767,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.