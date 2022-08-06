Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 32,946 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 925,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,348. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.