Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 3.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,635. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

