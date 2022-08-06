BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 783,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,258. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

