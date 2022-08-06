BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 74,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 444,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 49,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. 4,061,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.