BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 136,533 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 103,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 224.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.48. 334,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,964. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

