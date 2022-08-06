BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,117 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 178,372 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

